Raja Iqbal elected Mayor, Yadav Deputy Mayor as BJP stages comeback in MCD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a comeback in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after a gap of almost two years with its leader, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, emerging victorious in the elections held on Friday on the post of mayor while Jai Bhagwan Yadav on deputy mayor.

Singh secured 133 votes defeating Mandeep Singh of Congress by 125 votes, who could only manage eight of the 142 votes cast. One vote was declared invalid.

On the other hand, the party’s Jai Bhagwan Yadav was elected unopposed to the position of deputy mayor as his rival, Congress’ Ariba Khan, withdrew her nomination.

Notably, the AAP, which had won the polls for mayor and deputy mayor for two years, boycotted the elections.

Speaking after the elections, newly-elected Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh expressed gratitude to all the councilors and assured that the BJP-led MCD would work to provide better civic amenities to the residents of Delhi.

Furthermore, he stated that positive initiatives would be taken to address cleanliness, quality education, and primary healthcare while special focus will be given to resolving the issues of landfill sites and water-logging.

“We believe in action, we will prove it through our work, for which we seek everyone’s support,” Singh added.

Newly-elected Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav also thanked everyone and assured that he would work in the public interest.

After the elections, a house meeting of the civic body commenced wherein every councilor was given two-minute time to raise issues concerning their wards.

Notably, the Electoral College in the MCD consists of 250 councilors, all 10 MPs (Seven of Lok Sabha and Three from Rajya Sabha) of Delhi and 14 MLAs appointed from Delhi Assembly.