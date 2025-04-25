BJP’s mayoral victory will ensure smooth MCD functioning: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said that the newly elected Mayor from the party will soon facilitate the formation of the Standing Committee, enabling the residents of the city to benefit from the Triple-Engine Government at the earliest.

Sachdeva stated that with the election of a BJP Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the path has been cleared for the smooth functioning of the civic administration and improved citizen services.

He congratulated the BJP’s Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on being elected Mayor of the MCD, and Jai Bhagwan Yadav on being elected Deputy Mayor.

Sachdeva added that the new Mayor will soon initiate the formation of the Standing Committee so that financial and administrative decisions can once again be taken in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957.

Earlier, Sachdeva described the Aam Aadmi Party’s announcement of not contesting the mayoral elections as an acknowledgment of certain defeat, asserting that it should not be seen as a political sacrifice.

The Delhi BJP chief also alleged that the previous AAP leadership in the civic body had deliberately stalled the full constitution of the Municipal Corporation for two and a half years, which had brought all developmental, maintenance, and administrative functions to a standstill.