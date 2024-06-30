Waterlogging: Atishi inspects Minto Bridge underpass pumps and Chandrawal WTP

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) and Water Minister Atishi, accompanied by concerned officials of her department, inspected the Minto Bridge underpass and the pump installed to such out the rainwater on Sunday.

The minister ordered the use of the new technology to increase the capacity of the pumps while taking all necessary steps to prevent waterlogging at the said underpass.

Taking to social media platform X, Atishi said despite the presence of an automatic pump house and alarm system at the Minto Bridge, this time the problem of waterlogging surfaced here due to 228mm of rainfall received in Delhi within a short span of time.

The underpass witnessed waterlogging soon after the heavy rain, and the same place has been in the news for facing the same issue in the past as well.

Apart from inspecting the Minto Bridge, the water minister also paid a visit to the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) as due to unexpected rains, the pumping house of the plant got flooded, which resulted in damaging the motors, affecting water supply in many parts of Central Delhi.

The minister said that the Jal Board worked quickly to solve this problem and the plant has been repaired to almost 80 per cent, and soon the supply will be back to normal.

Atishi ordered that a joint inspection of plants be conducted and it must be ensured that this problem does not reoccur in any plant in the future.

Several important officials of the departments concerned also accompanied the water minister.

According to the minister, she had earlier said that Delhi received unexpected rainfall recently, as normally the city receives 800 mm of rain during the entire monsoon season, but, two days ago 228 mm of rainfall occurred in just 24 hours.

She also shared a few snippets from her inspections on social media platform X.