Wanted criminal held after shootout in South West Delhi

A 22-year-old wanted criminal was apprehended after an exchange of fire in the Kapashera area of South West Delhi, Police said on Friday.

The suspect identified as Vipin alias Kala Bandar had sustained injury in his leg and a pistol along with two bullets were seized from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said to curb the incidents of snatching, burglary, theft and other street crimes, patrolling staff of Police Station Kapashera were briefed daily for effective patrolling and keeping a sharp vigil in the area.

In pursuance of the task, secret informers were deployed to collect information about wanted criminals as well as offenders having illegal firearms and based on a tip-off, Vipin was cornered and was asked to surrender, Choudhary added.

The ruffian opened fire on the police and in retaliation, the team also fired in defence during which a bullet hit him on his leg and he was subsequently overpowered, the DCP elaborated.

The official mentioned that he was an active ruffian of Kapashera having involvement in more than nine cases of snatching, theft and the Arms Act. He is also wanted in a snatching case registered at Police Station Vasant Kunj.

Following the encounter, a case under sections of attempt to murder, assault, obstruction to public servant on duty and theft of BNS has been registered at police station Kapashera and an investigation in the matter is going on.