Wanted criminal arrested after brief encounter in Delhi

After a brief exchange of fire, a 24-year-old man, who was wanted and absconding in a murder case, was nabbed near Delhi’s Signature Bridge on Thursday, police said, adding that the accused sustained a bullet injury on his right leg.

The accused was identified as Umar, a resident of Chauhan Banger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that on Thursday, Seelampur police station received information about accused Umar in the Khadar area.

Advertisement

“A trap was laid and at about 7.15 a.m. Umar arrived on a motorcycle. When he was signalled to stop, he fired upon the police party. In police retaliatory firing, Umar sustained a bullet injury on his right leg. He was apprehended at the spot and taken to Jag Pravesh Hospital. He was discharged after treatment,” said the DCP.

A 7.65 mm pistol was recovered from his possession. “He had fired two rounds, while the magazine still had two more bullets. Police fired a single round which hit him in the leg. None from the police team was injured,” said the DCP, adding that a case of attempt to murder and resisting police action is being registered against Umar.