Viral video of a minor girl being slapped sparks outrage

A viral video of a minor girl being slapped has been doing rounds on social media.

The Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday that a PCR call was made on 25 July regarding a quarrel in Karan Vihar area of Rohini district.

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to MGM Hospital. A medical report of the girl was sought by the police and the girl was found minor as per the report.

Based on the girl’s statement, a case was filed at Aman Vihar Police Station.

The police said that preliminary investigation in the case revealed that a dispute over the property has been going on.

In the viral video, a person is seen slapping the girl. After the slap, the girl fell down on the ground from the roof of six feet height.

Multiple teams have been constituted to nab the alleged person. Investigation into the matter is going on, the police added.