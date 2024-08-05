Vijendra Gupta elected leader of BJP in Delhi Assembly

Following a Delhi BJP’s legislative meeting at the party office in presence of co-incharge Dr. Alka Gurjar, state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva and Organisation General Secretary Pavan Rana along with all party MLAs, Vijender Gupta has been elected leader of the party in the Delhi Assembly.

According to Delhi BJP, MLA Ajay Mahawar proposed the name of Vijendra Gupta for the post in the meeting.

BJP MLAs, Mohan Singh Bisht, O P Sharma, Anil Bajpai, Abhay Verma and Jitendra Mahajan, seconded the proposal thereby unanimously electing Gupta their party’s leader in the assembly. Thereafter, his name was announced by Sachdeva, saying that he would now be the leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

Gupta on the occasion conveyed his gratitude to the party leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve the party once again. The responsibility comes at a critical juncture when the governance in Delhi has completely failed under the AAP government.

He claimed that the people of Delhi feel betrayed and look to the BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi as the only party capable of providing pro-people and clean governance.

“We are committed to exposing the failures of the AAP government at all levels and voicing the concerns of the people on the floor of the House. We will demand the convening of the Assembly session, which has been stalled by the AAP government,” Gupta added.