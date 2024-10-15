Vijender Gupta urges CVC to probe ‘illegal’ construction at 6 Flag Staff Road

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has written to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) asking for an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the renovation and construction works at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s previous residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

In his letter to the CVC, he alleged that former CM flouted building regulations, and got a grand mansion constructed on a vast area of 40,000 square yards. He further alleged that the construction disregarded approved limits for ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR), and no approval for the layout plan was obtained from the competent authority.

Gupta, saying that he visited Flag Staff Road and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, and noted that the construction at Bungalow No. 45, adjacent to 6, Flag Staff Road, remains incomple, claimed that this is the same bungalow that was illegally merged into 6, Flag Staff Road.

Addressing the media after his inspection, the BJP leader alleged that nearby government properties were sacrificed, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road, where eight Type-V flats stood, previously housing senior administrative officers, to make Kejriwal’s earlier residence more luxurious.

Taking a dig at AAP chief, he remarked that the man who once claimed to be a ‘commoner,’ has swiftly transformed into a ‘special man’. In fact, he claimed that only a permission for ‘renovation and alteration’ was initially sought for the said bungalow, but the concerned agency went ahead with illegal construction without obtaining approvals for the layout plan.

Additionally, despite the cutting of several trees, the mandated 19,700 replacement trees were never planted, Gupta said, claiming that CM Atishi is yet to accept PWD’s allotment letter for the bungalow. Her actions remain baffling, as previously she had allegedly moved in without following proper procedure, he remarked.