Delhi Assembly accelerates NeVA adoption

Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, will embark on a three-day study tour to Odisha starting Tuesday, April 15, to assess and learn from the successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, which has recently transitioned to a fully paperless system.

The Delhi Assembly is currently undergoing a digital transformation and is working towards adopting NeVA to become a fully functional e-Vidhan Sabha before the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Gupta will be accompanied by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bist, senior officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and other key personnel involved in the NeVA project.

The objective of the tour is to study the best practices, technological frameworks, and operational models adopted by Odisha in effectively implementing NeVA.

During the last Budget Session, Gupta had announced that the Assembly would go paperless within 100 days.

In line with this commitment, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is expected to release the necessary funds to support NeVA’s implementation in Delhi.

The Speaker expressed hope that the visit will play a crucial role in accelerating the Assembly’s digital transition, making it a more modern, efficient, and transparent legislative body.

Upon arrival in Bhubaneswar, the delegation will pay courtesy visits to the Governor and Chief Minister of Odisha.

On April 16, the team will participate in meetings with the NeVA committee and will also meet the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The final day of the tour, April 17, will include further meetings and discussions with stakeholders involved in NeVA’s implementation.