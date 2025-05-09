Vigil at vital installations in Delhi tightened with enhanced security measures

Elaborate security measures have been put in place around vital installations in Delhi on Friday in the wake of escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan with several border areas, including Jammu, coming under cross border shelling on Thursday night, a police officer said.

Government buildings, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, courts, and foreign embassies are being guarded by additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, said an official. Leaves of all Delhi Police personnel were cancelled on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, as part of a mock drill, the Civil Defence Directorate carried out a trial of the air raid siren at the PWD Headquarters building in the ITO area at 3 pm.

In North West District, senior officers held a night briefing on anti-terror measures wherein the staff was directed to intensify night patrolling, conduct strict picket checks and maintain high alert across the district.

Similarly, in the East District, as part of enhanced anti-terror measures, the Trilokpuri Sanjay Jheel Metro Station was scanned in coordination with the CISF, station guards, contract staff, and the Security Controller, for a comprehensive security review.

On similar lines, anti-terror measures were ramped up in North District as well with security personnel conducting checks across key areas as a precaution against security threats and to maintain heightened vigil and reinforce efforts to safeguard the community.

Additionally, police officials carried out intensive checks while patrolling at IGI Airport to ensure passenger safety.

Moreover, bomb disposal squads carried out anti-sabotage checks at several locations and all the vehicles entering the capital were being checked, the official added.

These measures have been undertaken after Indian armed forces thwarted fresh attempts by Pakistan to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur after foiling attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.