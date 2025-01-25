Verma slams Kejriwal, dips his cut-out in Yamuna to protest false cleaning promise

Taking a jibe at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the Yamuna cleaning issue, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat, on Saturday dipped a cut-out of the AAP supremo into the polluted river water in protest against his promise to make the river clean so that people could take a dip in it.

Verma strongly criticised Kejriwal for his failure to clean the holy river as the cut-out poster of the AAP chief read, “I have failed, don’t vote for me.”

Speaking to reporters, Verma remarked that 11 years is a very long time, and Kejriwal has been promising to clean the Yamuna for years. If he fails to deliver, the people may choose not to vote for him.

Speaking to reporters at the Yamuna riverbank near ITO, Verma said Kejriwal’s failure to clean the river has become evident.

The BJP leader further questioned where did the Rs 8,000 crore allocated for cleaning the Yamuna go, claiming that the current situation shows that nothing has been done in this regard.

Verma said that cleaning the Yamuna is possible since it’s not rocket science. He explained that the silt accumulated over the years can be removed by machines, and additional sewage and treatment plants can be built to prevent polluted water from flowing into the river.

He urged the people of Delhi to save their city by electing a double-engine government, ensuring that no one could complain about being prevented from working for the city’s development.

Verma claimed that Yamuna can be cleaned, and if the BJP is voted to power, its government will develop the river on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat.

Speaking on Kejriwal becoming CM, he added that the Supreme Court has granted him bail on certain conditions, which include being barred from attending the CM office or signing any files.

Responding to Verma’s jibe against the AAP chief, the party’s national chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar dismissed it as a stunt to draw media attention.