Abrupt removal of 2,000 buses left commuters stranded on road under scorching sun: AAP

Accusing the BJP government of sabotaging Delhi’s once state-of-the-art bus fleet, Chief Spokesperson of AAP Prianka Kakkar alleged that the incumbent government was planning to hand over tenders to its capitalist allies in exchange for commissions.

Addressing a press conference here, Kakkar said under the scorching sun commuters are left to wait for buses endlessly as the buses are either off the roads or packed with commuters.

She said during the previous AAP government’s tenure, residents of Delhi didn’t have to wait for more than one minute for a bus at any stand but now under the BJP government, people are forced to wait for up to an hour.

Kakkar added that the AAP government had enforced a rule that no passenger would be required to travel standing inside a bus as every commuter would get a seat. However, under the BJP government today, every bus is packed with passengers, she lamented, adding that overcrowding is the direct consequence of the BJP government’s decision to remove 2,000 buses from Delhi’s roads without making any alternative arrangements.

She further alleged that the BJP government, within just two months, has pushed Delhi to the wall with no alternative.

She claimed that during the AAP regime, there were enough buses for the people of Delhi as the city had the largest bus fleet, including electric buses.