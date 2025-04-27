BJP dismisses AAP claim of bus crisis in Delhi as misleading

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed the claims made by AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar over alleged bus crisis in the city as completely misleading and said bus routes have been rationalized and their operations are now structured under the BJP government.

Kapoor informed on Sunday that on May 2, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would dedicate 400 new buses to the people of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson called it deeply unfortunate that in the past 10 years, the then Arvind Kejriwal government was unable to add a single new bus to the city’s fleet as a result of which all the buses under the transport corporation are over 10 years old, expiring their legal fitness life between 2023 and 2024.

He alleged it was due to the inaction of the AAP government buses in the DTC and cluster fleets have outlived their fitness lifespan, and some of them have been taken off the roads.

However, now by rationalizing bus routes in the city, the government has ensured that no bus crisis occurs, the BJP leader added.

Kapoor claimed that the people of Delhi are well aware that the shortage of buses is due to the then Kejriwal government’s failure to procure new buses, and the situation would have become much worse had the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central Government not provided 1,700 electric buses to the city under the FAME scheme.

Earlier as well, the Delhi BJP had raised the issues related to city’s buses during the AAP government’s tenure.