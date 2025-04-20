Verma assures action against industries dumping untreated waste into Yamuna

Delhi’s Water Minister Parvesh Verma, on Sunday, conducted a surprise inspection of the Oxidation Pond located in Timarpur to review the overall progress of the ongoing initiatives to clean Yamuna.

He said that the Delhi government would ensure appropriate action against the unauthorised industries that are pumping untreated waste into River Yamuna.

The minister further said that the issue of untreated water coming from Haryana would be discussed with the state government and the Centre and a CM-level meeting would be requested soon with the neighboring state to ensure that untreated waste does not flow into Yamuna.

Speaking about the Timarpur oxidation pond, he questioned the serious shortcomings of this long-delayed project after obtaining detailed information from the officials present during the visit.

According to the minister, during the surprise check, it was found that the project has not yet been fully commissioned, despite Rs 85 crore of public tax money already spent. “This is a living example of the corruption perpetrated by the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Around Rs 35 to 40 crore were spent just on grass and landscaping, and another Rs 45 crore on the construction of ponds — totaling approximately Rs 85 crore. The question is where has all the money gone. The people of Delhi deserve an answer, hence a full investigation has been ordered, ” he added.

Verma alleged that this project, once promoted as a sustainable solution to clean the Yamuna, has now turned into an environmental and financial failure.

On-site engineers and officials admitted that the plan was not suitable for Delhi’s conditions.

Verma slammed the AAP dispensation stating,“Crores were spent on the Timarpur Oxidation Pond, yet not a single drop of water has been treated to date. This reflects the AAP government’s corrupt and irresponsible approach. A full investigation has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

He also pointed out that the project was based on an outdated and obsolete technology and was started without any proper technical evaluation.

He also conducted an inspection at Coronation Pillar STP. “We are inspecting all STPs in Delhi to ensure they function at full capacity and adhere to COD and BOD standards. If all plants perform as per norms, cleaning the Yamuna will no longer be a mere slogan — it will become a reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, the water minister visited the Tilak Bridge area for the third day in a row to inspect the ongoing efforts to resolve water-logging issues. He directed officials there to carry out the work on a war footing and ensure its completion within the timeline.

He asserted that freeing Delhi from the water crisis and Yamuna pollution is not a promise but a mission. “With transparency, accountability, and technology, we are working to ensure a clean and safe water system for every resident of Delhi,” he said.