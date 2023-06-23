UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his 71st death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the wreath-laying program of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on the occasion of his 71st death anniversary at Civil Hospital in Lucknow on Friday.

According to an official statement, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and Delhi BJP President Shri Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders also paid floral tributes to the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at Shaheedi Park ITO. CM Yogi Adityanath said, “I would like to pay homage to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee became the Chancellor of the University of Calcutta at the age of 33. He played an important role in the freedom struggle of India. He played an important role to save Bengal from the grip of Britishers and stop the partition of India. When the country attained independence in 1947 then he served as India’s first Minister for Industry and Supply.

When he felt that the incumbent government then (Congress) was playing appeasement politics then he resigned from his post and founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He opposed all such policies which were harmful to the unity of the country and national integrity.”

CM Yogi further said, “He played an important role in Kashmir and opposed the policies which Congress adopted in Kashmir like the permit system, and giving separate recognition to CM of Jammu and Kashmir and gave the slogan that in one country two head, two legislation won’t be accepted. His sacrifice and fight to save Kashmir and the integrity of the nation are still remembered today.”