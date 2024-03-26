UP: CM to launch poll campaign with ‘Prabudh Sammelan’ tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be seen in full action from Wednesday with leading the campaigning of the BJP for Lok Sabha elections.

Before the election rallies, CM Yogi will interact with renowned people in different districts through intellectual or Prabudh conferences within the state and will present a complete account of the work done by the government.

The Chief Minister’s intellectual conferences are going to start from Western Uttar Pradesh, where elections are also going to be held in the first few phases.

Through these conferences proposed till March 31, CM Yogi will establish dialogue with the people here and prepare the electoral ground for the resolution of ‘Modi government once again’ before the elections.

According to the program released by BJP, CM Yogi will cover 15 districts in 5 days from March 27 to 31. This intellectual conferences will start on Wednesday, from Mathura, Meerut and Ghaziabad, where he will interact with the dignitaries as well as the common people.

On Thursday , CM Yogi’s program is proposed in Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha. On March 29, CM will participate in the intellectual conference in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, on March 30, he will attend the conference in Baghpat (Modinagar), Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddha Nagar, while on March 31, he will attend the conference in Bareilly, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Through these intellectual conferences, CM Yogi will give detailed information about the achievements of the state government as well as the central government. The CM will also talk about the schemes reaching the common people under the double engine government.

The CM had also organized intellectual conferences before the civic elections in 2023, from which the BJP got full benefit and the party made a clean sweep in all the municipal corporations.