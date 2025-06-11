Unidentified male body with injury marks found in Southwest Delhi

An unidentified naked male body with injury marks on the head and neck was found in Nangli, a locality in southwest Delhi, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

“A PCR call was received at Swaroop Nagar Police Station regarding an unidentified naked male body lying near Balaji Property, 10 Killa, 35-Foot Road, in front of Gayatri Gaushala in Nangli. A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot,” an official said.

Upon reaching the scene, the police team found a male body with injuries on the head, hand, neck, and back, the official added.

A senior officer stated that the identity of the deceased, as well as the suspects involved, is yet to be established. “Efforts are underway to identify both the victim and the perpetrators,” the officer said.

He further added, “CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and the crime scene is being thoroughly analyzed to gather clues about the incident.”

As part of the investigation, a crime team along with forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to inspect the scene.

Preliminary observations suggest that the body was dumped by unidentified individuals, as none of the local residents were able to identify the deceased.

The body was sent to BJRM Hospital for medical examination and post-mortem procedures.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations to identify and apprehend the culprits are ongoing, a senior officer confirmed.