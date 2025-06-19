29 Bangladeshi nationals detained from east and southwest Delhi

A total of 29 Bangladeshi immigrants were detained from the southwest and east districts of Delhi, police said on Thursday.

In the first crackdown on illegal stay in the National Capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Amit Goel said, “To address the rising concerns over the unauthorized stay of Bangladeshi nationals in Delhi, we conducted a door-to-door verification drive.”

Advertisement

The incident came to light when, on June 12, the police team detected 16 illegal migrants from Bangladesh, and after thorough inspection and interrogation, they were all detained.

Advertisement

“During the process of deportation, one lady out of them was admitted into Safdarjung Hospital due to labor pain and gave birth to a baby boy, after which all 17 Bangladeshi migrants, including the newborn boy, were placed in a detention center for deportation,” the DCP added.

Notably, in the second incident, as many as 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including six minors, who were residing without valid documentation in East Delhi’s Anand Vihar, were detained by the team of police, said Abhishek Dhania, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The DCP in his statement mentioned that, “We received an input regarding Bangladeshi nationals staying in the area on which a verification drive was initiated by our team, leading to the detention of all 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including the minors.”

Furthermore, none of the detained individuals could produce valid documentation proving them to be Indian citizens. During the investigation, the digital evidence–including the photographs and documents–linked to Bangladeshi citizenship was recovered from their mobile phones, which were later confiscated.

The deportation process is being handled by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi. Appropriate child welfare protocols are being followed in the case of the minors, the DCP said.