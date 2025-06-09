Partially decomposed body of 32-year-old found inside locked bus in North East Delhi

A partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old helper was found inside a bus in North East Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Shiva, resident of 5th Pushta, Gali No. 9, Gamri, was found lying face down in the front left stairwell of the bus, with an apparent head injury, it added.

A caller rang the Nand Nagri Police Station at 7:52 am, complaining about a foul smell and blood emanating from a tourist bus parked at the bus stand, a police official said.

“The body was in a partially decomposed state and a head injury was visible. The bus cabin was locked from inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of accidental fall,” the officer added.

The body was taken to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer mentioned.

Proceedings under Section 194 (Suicide) of BNSS have been initiated and legal action, if any, will be taken based on the post-mortem report, the cop added.