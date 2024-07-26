DGE Tamil Nadu announces class 12 supplementary exam results 2024

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the results of the Class 12 supplementary exams on Friday.

Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, www.dge.tn.gov.in.

The candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login page to access their results.

Below are the easy steps to check the DGE Class 12 supplementary exam results:

1. Visit the official website of TN DGE at www.dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Look for the link to check the Class 12 supplementary results and click on it.

3. A new page will appear, where candidates need to submit their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.

4. Upon entering the required information, the results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the result page for future reference.

Additionally, candidates can apply for a copy of their answer sheets and request a recheck. Notably, only those candidates who apply for a copy of the answer sheet are eligible to apply for re-valuation.