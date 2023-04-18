ULBs must provide 5 needs by December: Mathi Vathanam

All 2055 wards of 115 urban local bodies must have five basic needs like park, gym, paver road, open space and drainage by December said G Mathi Vathanan, principal secretary housing and urban development department in a ‘performor perish’ tone on Monday.

He was addressing a one day state-level orientation of MUKTA Coordinators and Community Organisers (COs)was organized here.

He asked the Mukta coordinators and Cos to strive to achieve speed and scale without compromising on quality and transparency.

The professionals mustad here to the SOP. MUKTA takes a community-driven, participatory, and bottom-up approach, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the entire execution ecosystem.

Today , MUKTA completes3 years. During the last 3years, around 52,500 projects have been implemented across 115 urban local bodies in the state.

More than 62 lakh person days have been generated, directly benefiting around 6 lakh urban poor and migrant labourers, of whom close to 40% are women beneficiaries. 36,000rainwater harvesting systems have been created under the “Catch the Rain Campaign” indifferent ULBs.

About 26,455 Mission Shakti groups and Slum dweller associations have been partnered in MUKTA for the execution of about 52,500 projects. So now it is time to expedite the pace of work. If anybody fails to perform will find no place in our team , Sri Mathi stated.

Sangramjit Nayak, Director Municipal Administration, said “Community Organisers and Mukta professionals in the ULBs play a key role in providing techno-managerial support and extending end-to-end facilitation support to Mission Shakti groups and slum dweller associations .

Sarada Prasad Panda, Joint Secretary and Nodal Officer told that MUKTA—Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan—is an integrated urban public works programme introduced in the middle of the COVID pandemic for providing a socio-economic safety net by providing rapid mass employment opportunities for the migrant and informal workers.

All the Cos and MUKTA professionals from 115 ULBs attended the programme.