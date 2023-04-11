ULBs to prepare action plan for sanitation and waste management

Principal Secretary , Housing and Urban Development department, G Mathi Vathanan asked all urban local bodies to assess and chalk out plan of action to meet the desired output and outcome and ensure community participation in sanitation and waste management.

Conducting a review of the sanitation and waste management in ULBs on Monday, Mathi Vathanan stressed on various aspects such as 100percent Door to Door collection, effective management of Wealth Centre,100 percent Mo Toilet Construction in Slum areas, cleaning of drains before Monsoon etc.

Community Partnership model needs to be adopted by all ULBs while designing Action Plan on Sanitation and Waste management, he said.

Director Municipal Administration cum Mission Director, SBM, Urban, Odisha Sangramjit Nayak, IAS urged all ULBs to ensure better service delivery for Sanitation and Waste Management” .

Senior Officers of the Department, Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations ,Executive Officers of ULBs, Sanitation experts and other professionals were present in the meeting.

Major highlights of the meeting are all ULBs to prepare Action Plan (April 2023to March 2024) (Road Map)for proper Sanitation and Waste Management in Urban Odisha. Community Partnership Model.

100 % collection must been sured by each ULB. Three Principles (Embarrass, Explain and Educate) must be adopted to sensitize for the purpose along with stickering at households and establishments.

All ULBs to ensure the payment to Community Partners and Tulip Professionals by the 7th of every month without fail.

The importance to be given for constructing Aspirational Toilets( at least 10 in Municipal Corporations,4 in Municipalities and 2 in NACs( Are view meeting would be held by the Department after 15days of this meeting). Similarly target regarding LOO is to be achieved by all ULBs. The meeting stressed on keeping all equipment at Wealth Centres functional and all left out community partners must be provided with Cycle and uniform at the earliest.