Two youths killed as their scooty hit by a Bolero in outer Delhi

Two youths riding a scooty died in a road accident in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Wednesday morning when their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a passing vehicle.

According to the police, at around 6:39 am they received a call about an accident involving two persons near a CNG pump on Ring Road under the Mangolpuri flyover.

The deceased are identified as Himanshu and Priyanshu sustained head injuries and reportedly died on the spot.

They were in their early twenties, the police said.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the duo was about to take a U-turn when they were hit by a Bolero bearing a Haryana registration, which has been seized by the police.

Such was the impact of the accident that both the driver and the pillion rider sustained severe head injuries leading to their instant death. By the time a police team arrived on the spot they were already dead.

Meanwhile, the driver of the seized Bolero is on the run while a case under appropriate sections has been registered in this regard.

Efforts are on to nab the errant driver, the police said, adding further investigation was underway.