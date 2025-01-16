Two held for brutal murder of senior citizen over monetary dispute in Delhi

Two people were apprehended for brutally murdering a 69-year-old senior citizen by hitting multiple times with an iron road on his head following a monetary dispute, police said on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a complaint was registered at Bawana police station in Outer North Delhi on December 2 wherein the complainant reported his father Rajan Lamba, President of Bawana industrial area association was missing.

Based on the complaint, a search was launched and the body of the missing person was found in a sack with multiple injuries in a factory of Bawana, where the last location of his mobile phone was tracked. The physical examination of the recovered body revealed that the victim was brutally killed in the most inhumane manner and was hit hard multiple times on his head with an iron rod, Sain said.

To get clues about the suspected murderers, the cops scanned several CCTV cameras from the nearby factories and during this time, two people were zeroed down who were later identified as Sher Singh and Harish. Both of them were apprehended from their hideouts, the official elaborated.

During the interrogation, both confessed to the crime and disclosed that they had purchased a dye machine from Lamba at a cost of Rs 3 lakh in installments. However, over the period of time, they failed to pay the installment amount and did not return the machine too.

This led to dispute between both the parties and Sher Singh along with Harish planned to eliminate Lamba. As per the plan, they called the deceased on December 1 in his factory on the pretence of returning the machine and when he arrived at the factory, they meted out blunt blows with iron rod on his head and left the body on the spot.

Both the accused decided to carry the body to get it burnt with the car so they put it in a plastic sack but due to the weight they were unable to do so. After that, they decided to bury the body in the factory and fled to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.