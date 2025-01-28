Two girls dead in 4-storey building collapse in Burari

Two girls, aged 17 and 7 years, died in the collapse of a four-storey building in North Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening near Oscar Public School and so far 12 people have been rescued while the efforts are on to find others who may be trapped under the debris, it added.

Advertisement

The victims were identified as Saadhna and Radhika, 7, a police official confirmed adding that the teams of the fire department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are continuing their operations.

Advertisement

The building, a newly constructed structure spanning 200 square yards, came crashing down around 7 pm, he said.

Following the collapse, the area was cordoned off, and authorities began collecting information from locals to determine how many individuals remain unaccounted for. “Rescue operation is still underway. Multiple agencies like police, fire and NDRF are on the spot. Police have cordoned off the area and are collecting more details from the locals to know how many people are still trapped inside the building,” the official mentioned.

The police have initiated an investigation and are taking legal action against the building’s owner. Multiple teams have been formed to probe the cause of the collapse.

Expressing her concern on the collapse, Chief Minister Atishi wrote on X, “This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people.”

Former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also addressed the incident in a social media post. He stated, “This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, has been instructed to immediately go there with party workers and help the administration in relief and rescue work. Also, help the local people in every possible way.”

Expressing her concern on the collapse, Chief Minister Atishi wrote on X, “This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people.”

Former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also addressed the incident in a social media post. He stated, “This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, has been instructed to immediately go there with party workers and help the administration in relief and rescue work. Also, help the local people in every possible way.”