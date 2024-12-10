Two gangsters arrested after encounter with police

Two members of a gang linked to Neeraj Bawana were apprehended following an encounter with the police and seizure of firearms and police uniforms, which they wore while committing robberies.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said the arrested suspects, Rahul and Kamaljeet, were wanted in a robbery case.

Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the duo travelling in a car near the Khatu Shyam Mandir, Alipur, North Delhi. When they tried to dodge the police, the vehicle went out of control and crashed into a barricade. The criminals then opened fire at the police team but were overpowered and nabbed, Kumar said.

The arrested criminals confessed to committing kidnapping and robbery in Kota, Rajasthan, in broad daylight while disguised as police personnel. This incident had remained unsolved until now, the DCP said.

With the arrest of these gang members, the Crime Branch has taken a significant step in controlling gang-related activities and ensuring public safety.

A detailed investigation is underway to trace their associates, with efforts continuing to dismantle organised criminal syndicates in Delhi and its adjoining regions.