Two builders held from Noida for duping 485 home buyers

Two private builders who were wanted in connection with cheating 485 home buyers of Rs 300 crore were arrested from their hideout in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Both of them were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each from the Delhi Police Commissioner. The arrested duo, Vikram Puri and Raman Puri were wanted in more than 45 cases of cheating at various police stations across Delhi-NCR, said a police official.

A few days ago, Varun Puri, one of their associates was arrested and based on inputs from him; a team was constituted to nab the father-son duo, he added. Based on the technical, human surveillance and secret inputs, their location was traced to a flat in sector-135, Noida and they were apprehended from their hideout, the official said.

According to the police, Raman Puri along with his son Vikram and Varun had started a private building company and they came up with a building project in Gurugram and promised the buyers to provide flats by 2010. By doing so, they collected more than Rs 300 Crores from approximately 485 buyers but the company did not provide flats even after passage of considerable time and they absconded.

Accordingly, the buyers lodged cases at various police stations.