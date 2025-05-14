Triple-engine govt failed to control crime & drug abuse: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Wednesday, alleged that the BJP-led triple-engine government failed to control crime and drug abuse in the national capital.

He said despite the fact that the Union Home Ministry directly looks after the law and order in Delhi, the city ranks number one in crimes against women, children, and senior citizens.

He cited the hold of drug mafias as the main reason for the rising crime in the national capital as the addiction drives unemployed youths to criminal activities.

Citing police data of the first three months of 2025, Yadav claimed that murder cases rose to 107 while murder attempt, robbery and snatching cases also rose to alarming levels.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting last week over the implementation of the three new criminal laws in Delhi, which was attended by CM Rekha Gupta, LG and the Delhi Police commissioner. Despite Shah closely monitoring the security matters in Delhi, crimes, criminals, and the drug syndicates have flourished in Delhi, he added.

Citing the NCRB data, he claimed that 29,000 cases related to crimes against women were pending in 2016, which have now risen to 77,000 and the pending cases against children are 19,000.

On the ‘Drug Destruction Drive’, Yadav claimed that drugs are freely available in the national capital with college and school children being targeted by the drug mafia and the youths could be seen consuming drugs in the open.