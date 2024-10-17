Tragic double suicide: IAF and Army officers take their lives in Delhi and Agra

A day after her husband, an Air Force officer, allegedly committed suicide, Captain Renu Tanwar also took her own life while staying at an Army guest room in Delhi Cantonment.

Tanwar, a captain in the Military Nursing Service, took the extreme step within hours of receiving the news about her husband, Flight Lieutenant Deen Dayal Deep’s, alleged suicide in his quarters in Agra. The couple had a love marriage in 2022.

According to reports, Deep, who was posted at the Kheria Air Force Station in Agra, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan using a noose made from a bedsheet in his accommodation.

His body was discovered on Tuesday morning after staff broke down the door when he did not come out of his room. Hailing from Morara village in Bihar’s Nalanda district, Deep was cremated in Agra.

A resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Tanwar, who was posted at the Military Hospital in Agra Cantonment, had arrived in Delhi on Monday night for her mother’s treatment. She was staying at the Garuda Sharat Officers’ Mess in Delhi Cantonment.

According to the police, Tanwar hung herself from a fan inside the guest room on the night of October 14-15.

In a statement, DCP (South West District) Surendra Choudhary said that the police found the officer’s body hanging from the fan inside room Millian 01 of the officer’s mess on Tuesday morning.

She had arrived at the guest room on Monday night along with her brother, Sumit, and her mother, Kaushalya, for the latter’s treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

In her note, Tanwar did not make any allegations against anyone. However, she expressed her wish to be “cremated together, hand-in-hand” with her husband.

After the postmortem, her body was handed over to her father, Govardhan, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, for cremation.