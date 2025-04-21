Delhi will soon have BJP mayor for better munipal services: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday asserted that the city will soon see a BJP Mayor, and a triple-engine government, thus resuming streamlined municipal services across the city.

He termed Aam Aadmi Party’s announcement of not contesting the Municipal Corporation elections, as an admission of definite defeat, adding that the decision is not a political sacrifice.

The BJP leader said that AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi holding a press conference and accusing the BJP of poaching councillors to gain power in the MCD is not only laughable, but also an attempt to shift the blame for their political and administrative failures onto the BJP.

Sachdeva has said that most of the councilors elected with a majority on AAP tickets in 2022 had come with high hopes and a strong sense of responsibility toward the public, but as per his claims, AAP leadership did not allow the Municipal Corporation to be fully constituted for two and a half years, which brought all developmental, maintenance, and administrative functions of the civic body to a standstill.

According to the Delhi BJP chief’s claims, those AAP councilors who realized their duty and responsibility towards the public, left the party due to disappointment over the leadership’s continuous obstruction in the functioning of the MCD.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that whenever AAP leaders talk about “Operation Lotus,” they believe they are politically attacking the BJP, however, in doing so, they end up defaming their own legislators and councilors, he added.

He added that Atishi and Bharadwaj should remember that their councilors had resigned from the party while being in power.

According to Kapoor, during 2017–22, when AAP was in the opposition, there was no significant defection, and this clearly indicates that the councilors did not leave the party for power, but to initiate developmental work.

Meanwhile, AAP on Monday declared that it will not participate in the upcoming April 25 mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), citing an alleged denial of fair electoral opportunity.