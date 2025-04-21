L-G felicitates Traffic Prahari volunteers for exemplary contribution to road safety

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday felicitated Traffic Prahari volunteers and Traffic Police officials for their exemplary service in improving road safety, during an event held at Adarsh Auditorium, Delhi Police Headquarters.

Addressing the Traffic Praharis and the audience, the L-G said, “I am proud to felicitate these champions of Delhi, who rose above their daily responsibilities and played an active part in making Delhi safer. Their selfless contribution has helped instill discipline and improve safety on our roads.”

He further advised the volunteers to continue leading by example and encouraged the Delhi Traffic Police to expand the app’s reporting capabilities to cover more dangerous traffic violations.

The Traffic Prahari Scheme, aimed at promoting citizen participation in traffic enforcement, was originally launched in 2015 as the Traffic Sentinel Scheme and revamped in September 2024.

Under the scheme, citizens can download the Prahari mobile application, available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and assist the Traffic Police by reporting traffic violations.

To incentivize participation, the LG had approved and announced a monthly reward system, under which the top four contributors receive ₹50,000, ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000, respectively.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora also lauded the volunteers’ proactive efforts and encouraged more citizens to take participatory roles in ensuring road safety and discipline in the capital.

He emphasized that real change happens when citizens take active responsibility for their city, setting a strong example for those violating traffic rules.

In his welcome address, Ajay Chaudhry, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), stated that the Traffic Prahari app has been downloaded by over 2 lakh users and has facilitated the reporting of more than 6 lakh traffic violations.