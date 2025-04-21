Two drug suppliers held by Delhi police; 59 g cocaine seized

Two suspected drug suppliers, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested from south west Delhi along with the seizure of over 59 grams of cocaine from them, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surender Choudhary said the case is a significant bust of a foreign-linked narcotics supply chain and the arrested were playing part in mid-level operations in the capital.

He added that the action was prompted by a tip off during a special drive against such offenders and based on the information, a white car was intercepted near Leela Hotel.

On checking the vehicle, 25 polythene knots resembling garlic pods were found concealed in the front door panel of the vehicle and the field testing confirmed the contents to be cocaine, weighing 34 grams, the DCP mentioned.

Accordingly, a case under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, was registered at Police Station Sarojini Nagar along with the seizure of the contraband substance, and the vehicle used in the crime was also taken into police custody through seizure memo.

During interrogation, accused Ankit Kumar disclosed that he received the cocaine from a Nigerian national named Fabian on instructions of a supplier named Rehman who is suspected to be the kingpin.

Furthermore, Choudhary stated that the accused Ankit Kumar used to deliver contraband on instructions received onWhatsApp. He was working as a driver and was introduced into the supply network by Nigerian national Fabian, who acted on the directions of Rehman.

The cocaine was supplied in knot-form packaging, which is a common concealment tactic among African syndicates operating in metro cities. Fabian admitted to being involved in repeated deliveries of contraband to local suppliers and receiving instructions from Rehman using foreign-registered WhatsApp numbers,he added.