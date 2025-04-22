India deeply values historic ties, says PM Modi as he embarks on 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s historic ties with Saudi Arabia have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years, and together have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership.

PM Modi said this in his departure statement while embarking on a landmark two-day State visit from Tuesday to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Before embarking, he posted on his X handle, “Leaving for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where I will be attending various meetings and programmes. India values our historic relations with Saudi Arabia. Bilateral ties have gained significant momentum in the last decade. I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there.”

He said that India deeply values its historic relations with Saudi Arabia, which have now gained momentum, resulting in substantive partnership in various fields, including defence and trade.

“India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years. Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership including in the domains of defence, trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties,” said PM Modi in a statement released by the government.

He said that the two countries have shared interests and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability.

This is PM Modi’s third visit to the country in the last decade, but the first one to Jeddah.

He will be participating in the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.

“This will be my third visit to Saudi Arabia over the past decade and a first one to the historic city of Jeddah. I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and build upon the highly successful State visit of my brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India in 2023,” said PM Modi.

Apart from the bilateral talks, PM Modi will also be meeting the Indian diaspora.

“I am also eager to connect with the vibrant Indian community in Saudi Arabia that continues to serve as the living bridge between our nations and (is) making immense contribution to strengthening the cultural and human ties,” the statement mentioned.

PM Modi’s earlier visits to the Kingdom were in 2016 and 2019. The visit follows the State Visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to New Delhi in September 2023 to attend the G20 Summit and co-chair the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said that India and Saudi Arabia share close and friendly ties with a long history of socio-cultural and trade contacts.

The visit of the Prime Minister reflects the importance India attaches to its bilateral relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “It will provide an opportunity to further deepen and strengthen our multi-faceted partnership, as well as to exchange views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest,” said MEA.