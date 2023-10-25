Tourist bus from West Bengal turns turtle in Bandipur forest road in K’taka; 24 injured

As many as 24 people were injured when a tourist bus from West Bengal turned turtle on the Bandipur forest road in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to police, the bus bearing the registration number WB 37D 5712 turned turtle after the driver lost control while negotiating a curve in the forest road near Melukamanahalli, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The bus, which was coming from Ooty hill station in Tamil Nadu, was on its way to Mysuru in Karnataka. The injured tourists were shifted to the Gundlupet Government hospital where the doctors treated them. All passengers are out of danger.

The bus is owned by the Pakshiraj Tours and Travels Company from Neamatpur in West Bengal.

Though the accident took place deep in the forest where wildlife is frequently seen, no untoward incident took place.

Local residents and police had rushed to the spot and rescued the victims trapped inside the bus and taken them to hospital. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.