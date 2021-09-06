Follow Us:
Tokyo Paralympics medalist Nishad calls on HP CM

SNS Web | Shimla | September 6, 2021 9:00 pm

Tokyo Paralympics’ silver medal winner Nishad Kumar of Una district along with his family and coach Naseem Ahmed called on Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday in Shimla.

Thakur congratulated Nishad Kumar for bringing laurels to the state and honoured him while wishing him the best for future championships.

Thakur stated that the state government would provide him with every possible assistance and support.

The state government was making every possible effort to promote sports in the state and laying emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure, he added.

Nishad Kumar apprised the CM of various preparations regarding Paralympics and sports.

State urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, sports and youth services secretary S S Guleria and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

