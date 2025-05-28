Today’s students, architect of tomorrow: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during “Pratibha Samman Samaroh” at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce on Wednesday, called the students’ as architects of tomorrow.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the youth will play a pivotal role in leading the nation toward the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

She shared her deep and long-standing connection with the college, recalling her journey from being an aspiring student, a youth leader, a parent, and now serving as the chief minister of Delhi.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to the Sikh community, Gupta said the process of delivering justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has already begun as yesterday, 125 job appointments were approved for the families of riot victims.

She offered prayers to Guru Sahib, wishing that the spirit of service and unity remains strong in society and expressed the hope that she continues to receive opportunities to serve the people.

On the occasion, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked that the event was not just a college program but a symbol of cultural identity and unity.

“I have seen this college not only as an educational institution but also as a platform that lays the foundation for social service, leadership, and values,” he said.

He lauded the chief minister’s unwavering resolve to ensure justice for the 1984 riot victims and her deep respect for the contributions of the Sikh community.