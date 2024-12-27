Three operatives held as cops unearth narco-syndicate in Delhi

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch has dismantled a narco-syndicate involved in the nationwide distribution of banned drugs leading to arrest of three key operatives, confiscation of high-value contraband and dismantling of a factory.

As per the cops, based on a tip-off during the ongoing drive against drug traffickers in Delhi, the team apprehended Samaludden Mohammad Gulzar and Salman in possession of 1,80,000 tablets of Alprazolam and 9,000 bottle of triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate Syrup under the name of Kojex and O- Curex-T.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said, in addition to the tablets, syrup valued at around one crore and a machine used in the preparation of these drugs were seized.

He added that the network’s distribution chain is spread in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand among other states.

The suspect, Samaludden, who is kingpin of the syndicate had worked with different pharmaceutical companies, came in contact with another person, Sadik, in 2020 and they set up a factory in Narela to manufacture the Codeine based syrup and habit-forming drugs like Alphrazolam and Tramadol.

He used to contact the customers through social media by impersonating as a representative of the pharma company.

Another suspect Gulzar who is the main associate of Salman and Sadik, was working as supervisor and In charge of an illegal factory. He had also designed the label of recovered medicines and also helped the two associates to get the labels printed illegally.

The syndicate was using forge Manufacturing License Number, Batch Number, registered address of the company and fake QR code. They were planning to set up their own fake medicine manufacturing plant and had already purchased the machine and printed packaging material in bulk.