Three dead after being allegedly run over by truck in N East Delhi

Three people lost their lives in North East Delhi’s Shastri Park after they were allegedly run over by a truck early Monday while two others were injured, police said.

The five men were said to be sleeping on the road side when the incident took place.

According to the police, the incident took place near Shastri Park metro station, at the Tarbuz market, and the PCR call regarding the same was received at around 0450 hrs.

A medium goods carrier driven from the Seelampur side, heading towards the Iron bridge, got on to the central verge and allegedly ran over the five people sleeping on the footpath, a police official said.

The injured are currently being treated at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, and their condition is said to be now stable.

Police have initiated efforts to catch the driver of the vehicle involved as he allegedly fled the spot, leaving the truck behind.

Meanwhile, the police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of law based on the statement given by the injured, and an investigation has been initiated in this regard.