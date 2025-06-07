Tejashwi Yadav escapes mishap as truck rams convoy in Bihar, demands impartial investigation

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav narrowly escaped a major mishap after a truck allegedly hit his convoy in the wee hours of Saturday, when Tejashwi was returning from Madhepura to his residence in the state capital.

The RJD leader’s convoy had taken a halt at a roadside eatery to have tea when a speeding truck suddenly hit one of the vehicles from the rear.

Advertisement

Three of his security personnel including a sub-inspector, a constable and a driver suffered injuries in the accident. They were immediately taken to the nearby Sadar Hospital, Hajipur, where after first aid, they were admitted to Patna.

Advertisement

Explaining the incident, the RJD leader said, “We all had stopped at a hotel to have tea. The Bolero car which was hit by the uncontrolled truck, hit the security personnel standing a few feet away from us. With your love, prayers and God’s grace, the rest of the people remained safe. The injured security personnel are currently undergoing treatment and are out of danger.”

After the accident, a team of Sarai police station caught the fleeing truck. The driver has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The police are investigating the entire matter.

Tejashwi Yadav has denied any negligence in his security and any conspiracy. He said that this might be just an accident, but demanded that the entire matter should be investigated impartially.

“Had the truck been moving more uncontrollably, it could have even run over us,” he remarked.

After the accident, there has been a stir in political circles. Opposition leaders as well as common people have demanded the government to strengthen security arrangements on the roads.

Rohini Acharya, sister of Tejashwi Yadav said that the negligence shown by the local administration in Tejashwi’s security is a matter of serious concern, it should be investigated immediately.

“How did the truck reach a distance of just five feet from Tejashwi’s car in the middle of the convoy? Is it possible that the negligence in security was done deliberately and the intention was to harm Tejashwi? This is not the first time this has happened, such an incident has happened with Tejashwi’s convoy in the past as well,” she added.

However, JD(U) spokesperson Niraj Kumar took this opportunity to counterattack the RJD’s allegations on poor healthcare facilities as well as law and order situation in the state.

He said, “Tejashwi’s decision to stop at a roadside dhaba late at night to have tea reflects his confidence in better law and order situation in Bihar. Since he took all the injured security guards to a government hospital for treatment proves that his allegations on the healthcare facilities were wrong.”