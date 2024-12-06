The nations that prioritised education emerged as global leaders: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi noted on Friday that the nations that prioritised education emerged as global leaders as education is the path to progress.

In this context, she lauded former chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for placing education at the heart of governance.

She said that the AAP chief’s visionary leadership over the past decade has sparked an education revolution empowering talented children from all backgrounds, including those with special needs, with unparalleled confidence and opportunities to thrive.

Atishi was speaking at an event where she felicitated students and schools for excellence in education at the function held at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.

The Delhi CM honored 58 differently-abled students for excelling in their board exams, calling them an inspiration for all.

At the Excellence in Education Awards 2024 ceremony, Atishi awarded top-performing schools and 207 students of classes X and XII for their exemplary achievements.

She presented the Best School Award to GGSS Samaypur, recognising it as Delhi’s best-performing school.

Students from government, aided, and private schools who excelled in their Class 10 and 12 board exams were honored with the award. She said Indians are brimming with talent, and the people of the country are among the most successful individuals worldwide.

She said under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP prioritised education in Delhi over the past decade. She claimed that Delhi is the only state in India that allocates 25 per cent of its budget to education.

Atishi said that when the AAP came to power in 2015, the condition of government schools in Delhi was heartbreaking, with no chairs or drinking water, broken windows, fans, and lights. However, over the last decade, teachers, principals, and the education department have initiated an education revolution in Delhi.

She claimed that Delhi government schools currently have a world-class infrastructure, better than many private schools.