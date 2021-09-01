Tension brewing in Goa Cong after formation of committees

After formation of state level committee by the All India Congress Committee and subsequent appointments at block level in Goa, several Congress leaders are upset over the issue and have complained to state In charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and General Secretary (organization) K.C. Venugopal.

Gundu Rao is scheduled to visit the state for three days to sort out the differences. He will talk to all stakeholders and find out amicable solution.

Mickky Pacheco who recently joined Congress, said, “All stakeholders should be consulted before making appointments and elders should be given election management responsibility.”

Pacheco is upset over appointment of block presidents in which almost all the old faces have been repeated. He alleged, “the one post one person policy has been adopted by the Congress but some people are out to disturb it.”

“The state unit should consult all the leaders before making any appointment,” he said.

While he has backed the appointment of Girish Chodankar as state President and termed him as sincere and clean leader but has voiced reservations on other leaders.

Sonia Gandhi on Monday approved several committees ahead of the Assembly polls in Goa. Girish Chodankar has been retained as the state president and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat will continue as the Congress legislative party leader while Alexio Sequeira is the Working state President.

Former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has been appointed Chairman of the Election coordination committee with M.K. Sheikh as convener.

Campaign committee to be headed by Reginaldo Lourenco and Sangeetha Parab as co chairperson.

Former CM Francisco Sardinha has been made chairman of the Finance committee and Pramod Salgaocar as co-chairperson. Manifesto committee is to be headed by Ramakant Khalap and Publicity committee by Chandrakant Chodankar.