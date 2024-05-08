Ten Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gangsters nabbed from seven states

In a pan India crackdown against the criminal module of Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell apprehended ten criminals, including a juvenile, the police said on Wednesday.

Goldy Brar has been declared a designated terrorist by the government of India.

The operation against the module spanned across seven Indian states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, the police said.

The Special Cell teams have recovered seven pistols and 31 live bullets from the accused along with eleven cell phones.

According to the police, all the criminals nabbed were well connected with each other through popular social media platforms and other encrypted chat platforms.

With their arrest, several contract killings and other heinous crimes in Delhi and other states have been foiled, the police claimed.

Some of the arrested accused are involved in criminal activities at the behest of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the police added.

In the operation, two criminals were arrested from Delhi, one from Rajasthan, one from Madhya Pradesh, two from UP, two from Punjab, and each from Haryana and Bihar.

The Special Cell diligently tracks the criminal endeavours of various gangsters. Lately, it noticed that many gangsters are planning egregious crimes such as extortion, murder, and attempts to murder from overseas hideouts, leveraging their connections and henchmen in India.

Moreover, some notorious criminals are orchestrating their criminal activities even while incarcerated, utilizing their network of contacts beyond prison walls.

The Special Cell cultivates sources on a regular basis making use of technical and manual surveillance to track such criminals and their plans.

In the ongoing efforts, the cell had reliable inputs regarding an interstate module of extortionists, contract killers, and shooters operating at the behest of notorious gangsters Lawrence Bisnoi, lodged, who is currently in jail, are very active in Delhi, NCR, and adjoining states for committing offences of extortions, killings, and other heinous crimes.

To avert the nefarious designs of these gangsters, a case was registered at Special Cell on April 24 under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and multiple teams were constituted and dispatched immediately to various locations in different states where these members were located.

The gangsters arrested from Delhi include Jaspreet Singh alias Rahul, who is from Amritsar and was arrested near the Shastri Park area, while Dharmendra alias Kartik, who is from Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh was arrested near the Rail reservation centre, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area.

From Haryana, the police nabbed Manjeet, who is originally from Aligarh in UP.

Gurpal Singh and Manjeet Singh Guri were arrested from Punjab on April 30.

Another accused, identified as Abhay Soni alias Kartik alias Kabir, who belongs to Jaipur, Rajasthan was arrested from the same place on April 27.

The accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh are identified as Sachin Kumar alias Rahul, who was arrested from Shakti Puram, Haidel Colony, Sitapur Road, Lucknow, on April 27, and the Juvenile was also apprehended along with Sachin Kumar.

Accused Santosh alias Sultan Baba was arrested from Ratlam, Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on April 27, and one Santosh Kumar, a resident of Vaishali, Bihar was nabbed from his village on May 2.

According to a senior police official, further investigation is underway in the case to find out this syndicate’s forward and backward linkages.