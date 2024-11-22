Students enrolled in Delhi govt universities doubled in 10 years: Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi, participating in the 7th convocation ceremony of the Delhi Government’s Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) on Friday, highlighted that in the past decade, an education revolution has taken place not only in Delhi government schools but also in universities. Student enrollment in Delhi Government universities has doubled over the past 10 years.

“The Delhi government has established four new universities in the last 10 years and expanded its existing university campuses as a result, student enrollment in Delhi Government universities has doubled,” the CM said.

Addressing the students, Atishi said, “Our youth should aim to become job creators rather than job seekers. Through initiatives like the Business Blasters program, students from Delhi government schools have turned entrepreneurs and provided employment. Soon, the Business Blasters program will be extended to all Delhi Government universities to foster entrepreneurship among students.”

Speaking about the achievements of IGDTUW students, she said, “Students here are breaking all stereotypes about women in technical education. From winning Google Generation Scholarships and hackathons to setting benchmarks in AI, and sports, IGDTUW students are proving that women can excel in every field.”

“Despite societal restrictions, today’s graduates have proved they can achieve anything. Education is the key to progress—for individuals and the nation alike. Developed nations like the US, Canada, and European countries invested in free, quality education for all children, which laid the foundation for their progress,” Atishi said.