State initiates contingency measure for possible summer cyclone

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made forecast of a likely low pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May , CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness measures to meet with the possible exigencies.

With the State encountering summer cyclones for three consecutive years since 2019,the government has gone into a preparatory mode for any such eventuality this season. While Odisha encountered cyclone Fani in 2019,cyclones Amphan and Yaas hit the state in 2020 and 2021,respectively. However, there was no such cyclone last year.

It is always difficult to accurately determine the path of cyclones formed during the summer season. Therefore, the administration has been kept in a state of preparedness to deal with any situation, Patnaik said while recalling devastating cyclone ‘Fani’ of2019 that battered the coastal districts.

He asked the Chief Secretary to review the situation regularly. He also directed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)to work in coordination with all departments.

“ All Collectors have been alerted in this regard. Around1000 cyclone shelters are ready, while more safe places, including school buildings have been identified”, Chief Secretary Pradip Kumar Jena said.

Round-the-clock control rooms have been set up after holding discussions with Collectors of 18 districts. As many as 17 NDRF and 20 ODRAF teams have been kept ready for the possible cyclone, SRC Satyabrata Sahu said. The officials of 317 fire stations in the state have been kept ready to face any eventuality.

At least 17 teams of NDRF can be deployed for rescue and rehabilitation work in case of any cyclone hitting Odisha this summer. The state has altogether 879 multipurpose cyclone/flood centres to provide temporary shelters to people. The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority has been asked to keep all equipment ready for rescue and rehabilitation work.

Though summer cyclones are always unpredictable, there is no need to panic as all necessary steps are being taken to deal with any situation, he said.