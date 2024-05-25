SP candidate protests supporter’s detention in Ambedkarnagar

Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ambedkarnagar, Lalji Verma, engaged in a heated argument with the police when they tried to take his close aide and former block member, Lavkush Verma, into custody on the day of voting here on Saturday.

This altercation followed a midnight incident where police claimed to have recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash from a vehicle belonging to Lavkush in the Tanda area. The police confiscated the money for investigation and registered a case under the Model Code of Conduct.

On Saturday, the police arrived at Lavkush’s house and forcibly entered the premises by jumping over the gate when no one responded to their call to open the main entrance. Subsequently, other members of the police team also entered the house. Upon receiving the news, Lalji Verma rushed there and contested the police claim. He also objected to the police action of taking Luvkush into custody.

Later, Lalji Verma took away Luvkush in his car.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Samajwadi Party complained to the ECI, alleging that Lalji Verma had been placed under house arrest and the police were not allowing him to leave his residence.

On the other hand, the police said that during a routine check by the FST team on Friday night, Lavkush Verma was caught distributing money from his vehicle to influence voters and that a sum of Rs 1,00,000 was recovered from him. Subsequently, a case (crime number 117/24) was under sections 188 and 171D of the IPC at the Aliganj police station.

In a statement, the police said that when they went to question Lavkush at his residence regarding the aforementioned case, SP candidate Lalji Verma intervened and protested against the police action despite being briefed about the entire situation.