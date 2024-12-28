Six injured in fire caused by cooking gas cylinder blast in Delhi’s Najafgarh

Six people got injured following a fire due to an alleged gas cylinder blast at a savory manufacturing unit in South West Delhi’s Nangli Industrial area, Najafgarh, police said on Saturday.

As per police, they got to know that at the time of incident, the people who got injured were the staff at the facility, and were baking biscuits in an oven powered by cooking gas cylinders at ground floor, and reportedly the bursting of the pipe caused the incident.

The cops have initiated an investigation into the incident, they said.

According to the police, those who got injured were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital and were being provided necessary medical aid.

It is said that victims sustained burn injuries and some had normal wounds.

The injured have been identified as Shivam(23), Amit(35), Amit Singh(26 years), Chandan(22), Jaipal(40) and Vasudev(50).

The said namkeen producing unit is located at the Nangli Industrial area, Nangli Sakrawati, Najafgarh.

Necessary actions are being taken as per due procedure in this regard, the police said.

As soon as the emergency agencies received the information, around 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control.

According to the fire department, the information about the blaze was received around 8.16 am, while the fire fighters brought the same under control and put a stop to it by 11.25 am.