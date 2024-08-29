Sisodia welcomes councilor Ramchandra back to party: big blow to BJP, says AAP

Reacting to the return of its councilor Ramchandra back to the party after he had recently joined the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday that his coming back is a blow to the saffron party which had tricked him three days ago.

Welcoming the councilor back into the party fold, senior leader and former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia took to social media platform X to share,” I met old Aam Aadmi Party colleague and former Bawana Vidhan Sabha MLA Ramchandra . Today he has returned to his Aam Aadmi family.”

AAP has said that he has also been an MLA from Bawana Assembly constituency and is currently a councilor from the party from Ward no 28.

Advertisement

On his homecoming, Ramchandra said that he realised his wrong decision and met senior leaders of the AAP, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MPs Sanjay Singh and Dr Sandeep Pathak and expressed his desire to return to his family.

On Thursday, senior AAP leaders re-inducted him into the party along with his supporters.

According to the party, upon coming back the councilor, in presence of Sisodia, said, “I am Ramchandra, a small soldier of the Aam Aadmi Party. I made the wrong decision, but I have returned to my family again. Last night, our Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) came in my dream and reprimanded me saying that Ramchandra get up and go and meet Manish (Sisodia), Gopal Rai , Sandeep (Pathak) and all the leaders; go and meet your workers in the area and work. So, I will never stay away from the Aam Aadmi Party because of CM saheb’s words. I am taking an oath today that the way I was misled by some people, I will never come under their influence in future.”

Meanwhile, in the past, there have been several occasions when certain local AAP leaders have joined the saffron party, stating that they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication towards service to people of the nation.