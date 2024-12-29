Sisodia releases special ‘Education Manifesto’ for Jangpura constituency

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura constituency Manish Sisodia has released a special Education manifesto that promises to enhance infrastructure, expand opportunities, and empower parents and educators, in a bid to woo the voters.

Sisodia, who served as the Delhi Education Minister, mentioning his Education manifesto for Jangpura constituency, said that quality education for children is the key to the progress of any family.

“We all aspire for our children to grow up to be successful and respected individuals. To achieve this, access to quality education is crucial. As Delhi’s Education Minister, I had laid a strong foundation to provide quality education to every child in Delhi. Now, I am here to continue this work and realize my dream of providing the best possible educational facilities to every child,” he said.

Sisodia’s manifesto begins with a focus on building new schools and upgrading existing ones to meet modern standards.

The vision for new schools and upgraded facilities for existing schools included two fully equipped new schools will be built in the Sarai Kale Khan and Hazrat Nizamuddin areas, new, modern buildings will be constructed in schools at Feroz Shah Kotla and Hari Nagar Ashram, where children can study up to Class 12 and schools will have dedicated security guards and cleaning staff to maintain safety and cleanliness.

The senior AAP leader also emphasised on providing equal opportunities for students in aided and private schools.

He vowed that the 11 aided schools in the area will offer the same quality of facilities as Delhi government schools. The academic progress of their students will also be closely monitored.

The manifesto also promises that in addition to Mega PTMs, monthly parent-teacher meetings will be organised to keep parents informed about their child’s progress. School management committees will receive additional support to involve more parents in their child’s education and provide better assistance to school principals.