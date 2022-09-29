SDelhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone for doubling and expansion of the existing flyovers from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden.

The project will be carried out under the Corridor Development and Flyover Construction Scheme of PWD and costs Rs 352.3 crore.

On this occasion, Sisodia, who holds the charge of the PWD as well, said, “With the expansion and doubling of the flyover, the traffic load on this part of the Ring Road Corridor will be reduced significantly. Along with saving time for the commuters, it will also reduce fuel consumption. This upcoming flyover will decongest the traffic in this part of Punjabi Bagh.”

He added that the construction of this flyover will reduce the carbon emission of 1.60 lakh tonnes annually and save 18 lakh liters of fuel annually. Along with this, people will be able to save Rs 200 crore annually and the total cost of the project will be recovered in just 1.5 years.

He shared that under this project both the single flyovers at Punjabi Bagh will be doubled. Here both the existing flyovers are of 2 lanes and both of them are one-way. Under this project, one lane will be added to both the existing flyovers and new flyovers of 3 lanes each will be constructed. After construction, two-way vehicle movement will be allowed on this route.

It is to be noted that with the doubling of the flyover, it will be extended from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden by 1400 meters.

“Under the project, both the flyovers located in Punjabi Bagh will be doubled to 6 lanes, and will be expanded by 1400 meters,” Sisodia said.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a vision that the roads of Delhi should look beautiful and people should get smooth traffic when they come out of their homes.

“In this direction, PWD and our engineers are working round the clock and by expanding the roads of Delhi, they are reducing the traffic load on the roads. In this direction, doubling and expanding the flyover at Punjabi Bagh will prove to be a game changer in the progress of Delhi.”

Sisodia said, “Today the Delhi model is being discussed all over the country. In the last 7 years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, great work has been done in Delhi. He not only shows dreams but also makes them come true. He is the only leader in the country whose dictionary does not have the word ‘impossible’ in it. He believes in making everything possible. He always delivers what he promises. It is because of his work that the roads of Delhi have started becoming world-class and working under his guidance, we will make the whole of Delhi beautiful.”

This corridor between Punjabi Bagh Flyover and Raja Garden Flyover is part of Ring Road and traffic load is very high because of vehicles plying from Haryana using Rohtak Road (NH-10). Along with this, it also works to connect North Delhi with South Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of NCR. The existing one-way flyovers and low-capacity intersections are not sufficient for the current traffic load, which often leads to heavy traffic jams. With the construction of new flyovers and expansion of existing ones, lakhs of the people of Delhi NCR will benefit every day.