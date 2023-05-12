People fall ill as heat wave continues

With the soaring heat, many have fallen sick due to viral infections in the Siliguri subdivision. Children are bearing most of the brunt as they are down with diseases like gastroenteritis, doctors said today.

Sources said around 20 children suffering from diarrhoea were presently admitted in the Siliguri District Hospital.

According to doctors, parents had been bringing in children suffering from fever, cough and cold, sore throat, and indigestion to private chambers of paediatricians and hospitals.

Given the long spell of heat, people are experiencing hot and uncomfortable weather conditions, even as the Met office has said the maximum temperature that hovered around Siliguri was around 38 degrees Celsius.

The situation has prompted doctors to urge people to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors.

Medical Superintendent of the Siliguri District Hospital Dr Chandan Ghosh said patients suffering from cough and cold, sneezing and indigestion had gone up to some extent. “This trend has been observed among adults and children in the last few days,” Dr Ghosh said.

The sources said around 20 children suffering from diarrhea were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to noted paediatrician Dr Subir Bhowmik, children suffering from fever were getting dehydrated owing to loss of water, leading to anorexia.

“The children are found to be mostly suffering from gastroenteritis during this time. It is very important to have plenty of fluids to remain hydrated. They should drink adequate water-at least two to two-and-half-liters of water in a day. The water must be purified. Children should not remain outdoors for long and stay away from eating uncovered food,” Dr Bhowmik said.

Some paediatricians, on the other hand, said they had still been getting children suffering from symptoms of adenovirus.

Dr Ghosh said with the rise in humidity, people should be careful about the choice of food. “People should try to avoid going out in the sun. They should regularly use salt-sugar solution, lemon water,” he said.